Harper Seven is Victoria Beckham's mini-me in glowing new mother-daughter selfie

Victoria Beckham is easily one of the most glamorous A-listers out there, and when she's busy promoting her fashion empire and socialising with her star-studded friendslist, it's easy to forget the wife of David Beckham is also a doting mother-of-four.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo with her mini-me, Harper Seven, Victoria shared the sweetest snap with her ten-year-old girl. The mother-daughter duo looked strikingly similar despite their differing ages, and fashion-forward Harper even styled out the same colour scheme as her mum in the adorable snap.

The former Spice Girls star looked utterly radiant as she posed for the camera rocking a two-tone outfit in a funky pink hue. The fashion designer styled a pair of coral corduroy trousers with a gorgeous Barbie pink knit jumper.

Victoria's flawless complexion was highlighted with a rosy blush, glowy foundation, smokey brown eye and subtle pink lip, while her brunette locks were tousled into elegant loose waves.

Harper matched with her mum in a stylish pink outfit

Harper looked pretty in pink, cosying up in a Percy Pig hooded onesie crafted from ultra-soft fleece.

The ten-year old looked super cute in the cosy sleepwear, which featured a 3D snout and playful piglet ears on the hood.

Percy Pig Hooded Onesie, £20, Marks & Spencer

Victoria and husband David share an incredibly close relationship with all of their children, often taking to social media to share heartwarming snippets of their quality time together.

One adorable moment that sticks in our mind is when young Harper was filmed dancing with her eldest brother Brooklyn at their grandfather's wedding.

Brooklyn twirled his sister around the dancefloor

Fashion designer Victoria posted a clip of her youngest and eldest child on the dancefloor, with Brooklyn twirling his sister around before they shared a sweet embrace and enjoyed a heart-melting sister-brother moment.

Harper looked adorable in a blue velvet dress with a white shrug and matching ballet flats, while Brooklyn looked dapper in a navy suit. Super cute!

