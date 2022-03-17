Kaley Cuoco just shared every single step of her sweaty workout - watch It's no wonder the star is so fit!

Barely a week goes by without actress Kaley Cuoco wowing her followers with her intense workouts and this week was no exception.

The former Big Bang Theory star shared every step of her workout, which included a collection of challenging moves we've never seen before. So much so, that as she smashed out weighted jumping lunges, her hair fell out of its ponytail, with Kaley writing: "Jumped out of my hair rubber band lol."

Kaley blazed through her intense workout

The star laughed her way through the obviously tough workout, which included weighted ball throws, planks with ball pushes which Kaley called "fun", followed by crunches with weights and weighted oblique crunches.

Not content with all of those muscle-quaking moves, Kaley also performed split squat throws.

Kaley wrapped up her workout on the stationary climbing machine VersaClimber, which fans of the actress will recognise from the star's other exercise videos. In the clip Kaley beams, saying: "Always this happy on the VersaClimber."

The actress share the realities of her workouts with her followers

The Flight Attendant actress sustained an injury during her workout earlier this month. In a clip shared on Monday, Kaley's training partner Monette (and body double) accidentally chucked an exercise ball directly into Kaley's face while they worked out.

The ball rebounded off Kaley's face who urged her trainer to stop filming shouting: "We're not shooting anymore!" The injury didn't keep Kaley down for long. Shortly afterwards, she could be seen working out on her beloved VersaClimber.

Kaley shows off her gym-honed figure on Instagram

Kaley isn't the only fan of the climbing machine. Basketball legend James LeBron has posted videos on him using one before, as has Mark Wahlberg, who famously has a rigorous workout routine. Ultra-muscly Taylor Lautner is a fan too.

