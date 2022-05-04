Jake Johnson makes shocking revelation to Kelly Clarkson about Prince's time on New Girl He was certainly more than just a guest star

Jake Johnson, who stars in HBO's new show titled Minx, has one of the most loyal fanbases out there thanks to his other massively popular series, New Girl.

One of New Girl's biggest fans was known to be the late iconic singer Prince, who made an appearance in one of the sitcom's most beloved episodes.

During a recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly did not hesitate to ask about his experience with the rockstar, and what he was really like.

WATCH: Nick and Jess fight on New Girl

As it turns out, fans who wanted nothing more than for Nick Miller, Jake's hilarious character, and Jessica Day, played by Zooey Deschanel, to end up together, owe a whole lot to none other than Prince himself.

The actor started off the wild revelation about the singer, and his love for the show by explaining that: "Prince really liked New Girl… so he wanted to do the show," a fact that fans have always loved, that it was actually he who reached out to the show rather than the other way around.

He went on to recount his eccentric mannerisms, recalling how the singer was once sitting next to Zooey, who was sitting next to Jake, and detailed how: "I saw him looking at me and he said to Zooey, 'I would like to meet Nick now,'" hilariously referring to him as his New Girl character.

During the epic appearance, Nick and Jess are fighting, and Prince tries to get them to reconcile

"He was as nice as it gets," he said, but that's not all that he revealed.

"He wanted to live in the reality of the show, and he wanted Nick and Jess to be together, so he said he'll do the show if he can help them get together, and he got to live the fantasy."

Prince famously got Nick and Jess finally back together during his beloved episode

Kelly couldn't believe the admission, exclaiming: "Wait, he got to change the narrative of the show? I love that!"

The 43-year-old reasoned that: "He wanted Nick and Jess together and we wanted Prince… he was the best."

