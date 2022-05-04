Lara Spencer makes heartfelt on-air appearance with lookalike mother The ABC star is one of five

Lara Spencer is quite close to her family, and had a loving moment on the air as she was able to bring a special person with her.

The Good Morning America host brought her mother Carolyn on the latest installment of the show in honor of Mother's Day this coming Sunday.

She and her mom posed alongside two stormtroopers, who were present during GMA's Star Wars Day celebration, writing: "May the Fourth be with you. Love, mom and me."

Fans quickly began to gush over the two and how happy they looked posing together, however many clearly felt like Carolyn stole the show.

One fan wrote: "Love your look today Lara & your mom's a cutie," with another saying: "Oh my gosh, your Mom looks AMAZING!!" A colleague of hers even added: "Bunch of total troopers right there. Loved meeting mama!"

Lara revealed with another picture, this time alongside co-host Robin Roberts, that several other GMA moms would potentially be making appearances on the show as well.

Lara brought her mom to the show in honor of Mother's Day

"In honor of Mother's Day," the ABC star shared: "We have recipes from our own moms on GMA.

"Today my mom brings us one of her classics - her famous Cowboy Casserole which was an easy, inexpensive way to give five hungry kids a hearty meal and even sneak in some veggies!"

She continued: "It's like chili with warm, cheesy biscuits on top! We did a meatless version but you can add ground beef or chicken the way mama did for us!!!"

Robin commented on the post as well, gushing: "Wonderful to see your mom again…she's a hoot!!" and several other fans were wowed by the delicious pictures of the meal that Lara had shared as well.

GMA moms will be featuring their recipes on the show

The 52-year-old is one of five siblings, with her sisters Lisa and Karen and brothers Kirk and Keith, who've appeared on the show in some capacity before as well.

