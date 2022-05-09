Savannah Guthrie misses Today as Hoda Kotb is joined by new co-host Get well soon Savannah!

Savannah Guthrie was absent from Today on Monday after testing positive for Covid over the weekend.

The TV star stayed at home to rest, while Hoda Kotb was joined at the start of the show by popular stand-in host Willie Geist.

Willie is no stranger to the program as the regular Sunday Today anchor, and is a huge hit with viewers.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie shares rare insight into her family life

Savannah was struck by Covid just a day before Mother's Day, and was forced to spend the celebratory day apart from her two young children, Vale and Charles, as she isolated in her bedroom.

The doting mom shared several posts on Instagram on Mother's Day morning, where she woke up alone to a surprise bunch of flowers delivered outside her bedroom door.

"Part tragedy, part fantasy," she wrote alongside two separate photos - revealing that the positive aspect of the situation was that she got a lie in.

Savannah Guthrie was replaced by Willie Geist while off ill with Covid

Savannah spent the morning Facetiming her children from the other side of the house, and posting photos from their chat on social media.

Despite not being in the same room as her kids, the 50-year-old made the most out of the situation and kept Vale and Charles entertained online.

On Saturday, the TV star shared a photo of her positive Covid test, along with the following message.

Savannah Guthrie was forced to spend Mother's Day alone

She wrote: "So this happened - again! Covid +, air filter on “turbo” and it will be an isolating Mother’s Day for this mama!!! I feel fine, just slight cold so far. Thankful to be vaccinated!" Fans rushed to send prayers and wished her a swift recovery.

"Oh no! Please feel better and try to have a Happy Mother’s Day without your darlings," wrote one, while another added: "Oh SG!!! That stinks!! I hope you get to hug your babies soon or at least get a Mothers Day do over."

The Today star Facetimed her children from the other side of the house

Unfortunately for Savannah, this was the second time she has been struck down with the virus.

The star also tested positive for Covid at the beginning of the year, just after co-host Hoda caught it. At the time, she posted a picture of herself and Hoda presenting the show in different locations across a split screen.

