Al Roker shares epic family photo featuring all three children to mark special day The Today star has an incredibly close-knit family

Al Roker is a much-loved TV star who brightens up the mornings of viewers on Today.

And away from work, the weatherman enjoys nothing more than spending time with his family. Al is married to ABC news journalist Deborah Roberts, and is a doting father to three grown-up children.

The dad-of-three delighted fans this week after sharing an incredible family photo to mark National Puppy Day.

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker brings joy to fans with adorable update

Al is the proud owner of pet dog Pepper and wanted to celebrate his four-legged friend online.

The star shared an incredible picture of his entire family dressed up in matching Christmas suits while posing in their living room with Pepper.

The family picture got quite the reaction from Al's followers, with many taking to commenting on it. "Loving the family photo," one wrote, while another remarked: "Awesome fun great family photo!" A third added: "Loving this photo!!"

Al Roker shared an adorable family photoshoot with their dog Pepper

Al and Deborah are parents to daughter Leila and son Nick, and the TV star is also father to oldest daughter Courtney, who he shares with his first wife Alice Bell.

Al lives with his wife Deborah and their youngest child, Nick, while middle daughter Leila lives in Paris, where she has been residing since studying there at university.

The star's oldest daughter Courtney lives with her husband Wes, but often comes to visit. As a result of the pandemic restrictions over Christmas, the family were unable to spend the day together, but more than made up for it at the start of the year when Deborah, Al and Nick went to visit Leila in Paris.

The Today star's family love to dress up in matching outfits with their pet dog

The reunion in Paris would have meant the world to Al and his family. Just before Christmas, Deborah had penned a lengthy message about the year 2021, which was accompanied by a picture of her family.

Detailing the difficult year, she wrote: "But then this week! Many of us can’t be together during this time …a time we so hoped would be freeing and festive. Not the holiday we wanted or expected. But sometimes we need only look back through the photo memories of life to remember how blessed we are.

Al and wife Deborah Roberts with their children

"The challenges keep coming. But the love and beautiful connections will sustain us. Our crowd will hold each other from afar this holiday.

"But these #tbt will stand in as the warm and tight embrace that will bind us until 2022. Let’s all pray for health , kindness and a better year. We sure we need it. #bewell @ouichefroker @cleilapatra @alroker @nickroker155."

