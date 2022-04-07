Al Roker shares heartfelt moment from Today that leaves fans feeling emotional

Hanna Fillingham
Today star Al Roker took to Instagram to share a heartfelt memory from the show alongside his co-stars Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie
Al Roker adores working at Today and often documents his time on air on social media.
And most recently, the NBC star took to Instagram to share a moment that touched him on Wednesday's show.
The dad-of-three posted several stills of the Today stars chatting with Brittany McGuire and her brother, Ryan, who lives with autism.
In the caption, Al wrote: "What an uplifting story about Brittany McGuire aka Tacobellqween and her brother, Ryan who lives with #autism and how they use TikTok to dispel misconceptions.
"They were both delightful this morning on @todayshow and our pal @photonate captured the moments."
Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many saying that it had them in tears. "Absolute best story, made me cry. They showed them at the game tonight," while another wrote: "This was such a beautiful story." A third added: "This was a great story and segment. Had me in tears."
Al Roker shared an uplifting story about guests Brittany McGuire and her brother Ryan
Al's youngest son Nick Roker "is somewhere on the autism spectrum", something the star previously opened up about on Today in 2020.
The doting father revealed that his 2020 resolutions were focused on raising him, telling his co-stars: "I want to be more patient, I think. Especially toward the end of the week after I get a little tired, I tend to get a little short with Nick. I'm trying just to be a little more patient with people."
Al's youngest son Nick is on the autism spectrum
He added that "there are folks who've got kids who have far more challenging issues," before saying: "The thing I love about him, that I admire about him, is that he just kind of attacks it head-on. He's very goal-oriented, and he's a great kid."
The doting father continued: "As a lot of parents who have kids with special needs [know], they can try your patience. Not that they mean to or anything like that. I look at him and all that he does, and I want to be a better person for him."
Al with wife Deborah Roberts
The TV favorite also opened up about Nick during an interview with Guideposts magazine, telling the publication that his youngest is "somewhere on the (autism) spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive".
He added: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."
