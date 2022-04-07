Al Roker shares heartfelt moment from Today that leaves fans feeling emotional

Al Roker adores working at Today and often documents his time on air on social media.

MORE: Al Roker turns a negative situation into a positive one

And most recently, the NBC star took to Instagram to share a moment that touched him on Wednesday's show.

The dad-of-three posted several stills of the Today stars chatting with Brittany McGuire and her brother, Ryan, who lives with autism.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker brings fans to joy with adorable update

In the caption, Al wrote: "What an uplifting story about Brittany McGuire aka Tacobellqween and her brother, Ryan who lives with #autism and how they use TikTok to dispel misconceptions.

MORE: Al Roker recalls leaving Today due to COVID scare as fans send support

MORE: Al Roker defended by wife Deborah Roberts from Today co-star's remarks

"They were both delightful this morning on @todayshow and our pal @photonate captured the moments."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many saying that it had them in tears. "Absolute best story, made me cry. They showed them at the game tonight," while another wrote: "This was such a beautiful story." A third added: "This was a great story and segment. Had me in tears."

Al Roker shared an uplifting story about guests Brittany McGuire and her brother Ryan

Al's youngest son Nick Roker "is somewhere on the autism spectrum", something the star previously opened up about on Today in 2020.

MORE: Al Roker shares rare insight into cancer battle in new interview

MORE: Al Roker inundated with praise as he reveals big health milestone

The doting father revealed that his 2020 resolutions were focused on raising him, telling his co-stars: "I want to be more patient, I think. Especially toward the end of the week after I get a little tired, I tend to get a little short with Nick. I'm trying just to be a little more patient with people."

Al's youngest son Nick is on the autism spectrum

He added that "there are folks who've got kids who have far more challenging issues," before saying: "The thing I love about him, that I admire about him, is that he just kind of attacks it head-on. He's very goal-oriented, and he's a great kid."

READ: Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts urged to stay safe after sharing new photo

MORE: Deborah Roberts mourns devastating family loss in heartfelt tribute

The doting father continued: "As a lot of parents who have kids with special needs [know], they can try your patience. Not that they mean to or anything like that. I look at him and all that he does, and I want to be a better person for him."

Al with wife Deborah Roberts

The TV favorite also opened up about Nick during an interview with Guideposts magazine, telling the publication that his youngest is "somewhere on the (autism) spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive".

MORE: Al Roker gives insight into what really happens backstage on Today

MORE: Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer respond after Family Guy joke

He added: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.