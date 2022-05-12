BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker sparks big reaction on Twitter with trial comments The host posted about the Wagatha Christie court case

BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker elicited a major response from fans on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The presenter – who is preparing for his last day on the morning show – shared his thoughts on the ongoing Wagatha Christie trial between Rebakah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, and he didn't hold back.

WATCH: Rebekah Vardy breaks down on Loose Women as she discusses Coleen Rooney row

"Listening to a recap of what happened in court today and you have to remind yourself that Rebekah Vardy is the one suing Coleen Rooney… for libel! #WhatsApp," he wrote.

His remarks prompted an outpouring of comments from his followers as they shared their thoughts on the court case.

Dan took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the latest trial details

"Neither of them will come out of this well. Far too much money to waste?" one remarked, while a second argued: "In fairness to Coleen, she is being taken to court and has no say in the matter, it's fairly obvious to most that RV is guilty as sin."

"I'd really like that these wealthy ladies could have sorted this between themselves over a cuppa and given the million pound each to a food bank. Shame on them both," a third shared.

The legal battle between Coleen and Rebekah is making headlines

And a fourth noted: "Meanwhile Ukraine are at war, Deborah James is fighting the fight and people are struggling to pay the bills."

The trial began this week – some two years after Coleen accused former I'm A Celebrity star Rebekah of leaking stories from her private Instagram account to The Sun after a months-long sting operation.

Rebekah leaves the High Court after day one

Rebekah, who is married to professional footballer Jamie Vardy, denied the accusation and is now suing 36-year-old Coleen for libel.

The trail is set to last for seven days. On day six, Coleen's husband, Wayne, will give evidence.

It is thought he will elaborate on the claim made by Coleen's lawyer that he was unaware of the fake posts that Coleen was posting on a private Instagram account, which were shared with the intention of revealing who was behind the stories being printed in the press. It's not yet known if Jamie will give evidence.

Coleen's husband Wayne will give evidence

Rebekah's lawyer, Hugh Tomlinson, told the court that there was "no direct evidence" that his client had leaked the stories, highlighting how it's well-known that many celebrities have their accounts managed by others alongside themselves.

