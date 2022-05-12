Amanda Seyfried makes upsetting career revelation

Amanda Seyfried is undoubtedly grateful for having such an unforgettable role on 2004's Mean Girls, but she has recently revealed the role that catapulted her into fame didn't come without its upsetting downsides.

The star played the adorable and ditzy Karen Smith, who confesses in the movie that she could predict the weather by holding her breasts.

While many hilarious moments from her portrayal of one of the "mean girls" have lived on forever through memes and cultural references galore, during a recent interview with Marie Claire, Amanda revealed that it came with its fair share of "gross" consequences.

WATCH: Amanda stars in Hulu's The Dropout

Though many will always remember her "I'm sick" bit in the movie, what she will never forget is how men reacted to her character, who would reenact Karen Smith's signature gestures back to her.

She recalls: "I always felt really grossed out by that. I was like 18-years-old. It was just gross."

It didn't take her long to realize that while she certainly wanted to continue her acting career – and she's successfully done so – fame on the other hand is not what she found most appealing about a Hollywood career.

Amanda starred in Mean Girls alongside Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Lindsay Lohan

The mother-of-two didn't hold back when discussing child stars and achieving fame at such a young age, expressing that: "I think being really famous [young] must really [expletive] suck… It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world."

Being aware of the dark side of fame from such a young age, Amanda was able to better manage her own, continuing to land unforgettable roles such as Mamma Mia's Sophie and Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, while also maintaining her privacy and staying under the radar.

Amanda and her husband Thomas prefer a quiet life upstate

Fans of the star know that her favorite place to retreat is her farm in upstate New York, where she's raising her two kids, Nina and Thomas, with fellow actor Thomas Sadoski, who she married in 2017.

Amanda will next star in a series titled The Crowded Room, alongside Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum. Produced by Apple TV, it explores a series of stories and people who have "struggled and learned to live with mental illness."

