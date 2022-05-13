Alex Jones shares update with baby Annie after son returns from hospital The BBC host shared an adorable update

The One Show presenter Alex Jones shared an adorable update from her and baby daughter Annie.

Taking to her Stories, the 45-year-old revealed a candid snap of Annie relaxing in her pram. Captioning the sun-kissed photo, she wrote: "running errands in the [sun]."



Annie's head can just be seen from underneath a blanket, and on top of the buggy were a bunch of flowers wrapped in brown paper.

Later that day, Alex enjoyed a night at the theatre and snapped herself as she headed off to watch To Kill a Mockingbird at the Gielgud theatre, in a stunning blue patterned outfit.

Alex shared the update with her 337,000 followers

Last week, the star had a nerve-wracking morning in hospital after her two-year-old son Kit underwent surgery.

Documenting her emotions as she waited for her son's return, Alex took to her Instagram Stories.

She penned: "Waiting for my little Kit to come back from theatre after a very routine op but feels like the longest morning of my life!" on a photo of an empty hospital bed.



Alex is married to husband Charlie Thomson

Life has been non-stop for the One Show star as also last week, she was away filming for a new series on location at where appeared to be stunning wedding venue, Iscoyd Park in Wrexham.

Captioning a 'getting ready' reel Alex penned: "Filming a new series and wanted to give you a little taste of what I’ve been up to. Photos and vids by my wing man/makeup artist extraordinaire @lizbeckettmua."

Fans were delighted to leave their comments on the video. One fan replied: "Looks beautiful where you are! And you look stunning xx." A second left their well-wishes for Kit and wrote: "Much love to your wee Kit from a fellow Annie."

A third replied: "Love the cardi." A fourth wrote: "What a great little video. Looking beautiful too!"

A fifth added: "This is such a dreamy clip."

