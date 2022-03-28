The One Show's Alex Jones shares sweet gift from her three children – and it's adorable The One Show star is married to husband Charlie Thomson

Alex Jones is no stranger to sharing life with her three children with her fans, and Sunday was no different as the The One Show star gave a glimpse of the heart-warming tribute her children made her for Mother's Day.

The 45-year-old took to her Instagram stories to show her 335,000 followers the beautiful handmade card which her children, Teddy, five, Kit, two and baby Annie, six months, had crafted.

The card read: "Happy Mother's Day" and it was written in purple felt tip. The front of the card featured three cut-out paper hands all coloured in felt tips, too.

The biggest hand was coloured in lots of different colours, the medium hand was pink and the smallest hand was green. So adorable!

Alex's handmade Mother's Day card from her three Children

The mum-of-three confessed she had a bit of an abrupt start to her Mother's Day as she presented BBC Radio 2's morning show. On her Instagram Stories, the ITV star filmed herself rocking out to some tunes and penned, "The eyes of someone who forgot about the clocks!!!!!!" on the clip. She went on to wish her 335,000 followers a "Happy Mother's Day" as she played Mamma by the Spicegirls.

Alex forgot the clocks went forward on Sunday on BBC Radio 2

Celebrating her own mother on Sunday, Alex shared an adorable photo of her mum Mary Jones holding her granddaughter Annie, while standing beside her husband and Alex. Captioning the photo, she wrote: "There she is! Mary the amazing! Best mam and best Gu."

Alex's tribute to her mum Mary on Instagram for Mother's Day

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the photo of the family. One enthused fan replied: "Your Mam and Dad are lush. Happy Mother's Day."

Other fans were quick to express their delight at the use of traditional Welsh pet-name 'Gu'. One wrote: "There seems to be an "army" of Gu's. My grandson, nearly 8, couldn't say Mamgu so he called me Gu. Never looked back. Happy Mothering Sunday xx" A third added: "Cuddling Annie the traditional Welsh way" with a smiling heart emoji.