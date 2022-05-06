Alex Jones' tough morning in hospital with youngest son

The One Show host Alex Jones had a nerve-racking morning in hospital on Friday, as she waited for her two-year-old son Kit to return from surgery.

MORE: Alex Jones reveals adorable morning routine with baby Annie

The mum-of-three took to her Instagram Stories to tell fans of her tough time, writing: "Waiting for my little Kit to come back from theatre after a very routine op but feels like the longest morning of my life!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares parenting challenge with new baby

Alex, who shares children Teddy, five, Kit, and baby daughter Annie with her husband Charlie Thomson, posted a photo of Kit's empty hospital bed as she waited for her son.

MORE: 6 of the best cot beds - perfect for your newborn

LOOK: Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte's sweetest mother-daughter moments in pictures

Alex's photo of Kit's hospital bed

Any parent who's been through the same experience will know just how worrying those minutes are when your child is in the operating theatre, so our heart goes out to Alex and Charlie. We wish Kit a speedy recovery.

In April, Alex shared a photo of young Kit in a wetsuit, life jacket and wellies during a family holiday and the little boy looked absolutely adorable.

The star wrote: "Thank you @lowermillestate for a really special weekend. So much for everybody to do, we could have stayed for a month. Beautiful scenery and brilliant activities with wonderful staff who can’t do enough. Highly recommended. We are booking again soon!!!"

Alex Jones with her three children on the set of The One Show

The presenter also recently opened up about parenthood on her Instagram page, telling followers: "You blink and they are 8. Then 28. And then they are parents, resembling a you you once were. So take it in, mama. Let them climb into bed with you at any hour of the night. Sing that song they requested for the tenth time."

She added: "Hold them a little tighter when all they want is to feel your skin against theirs. Maybe in raising children you lose your mind a little bit. But, boy, do you find your soul. Embrace the exhaustion. The overwhelming. The hard days. And all the joy."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.