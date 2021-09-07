The Duggars share rare family picture for fun day out Love it!

The Duggar family enjoyed a fun day out and marked the occasion by sharing rare snaps of the growing group.

Matriarch Michelle and husband Jim Bob were joined by several of their younger children, as well as many of the older ones who have welcomed their own children.

Josiah and wife Lauren and their daughter Bella were in attendance, as were newlyweds Jed and wife Katey.

John and Abbie joined the outing with their daughter Gracie, while Jessa and three of her children - Spurgeon, Ivy and Fern - were also there.

Joe and wife Kendra were also in attendance with their three children, Garrett, Addison and Brooklyn, the latter of whom posed for a sweet snap with her uncle Jed.

"Quite a few of us made it out to @farmlandadventuresnwa for a great day of family fun! It still feels like Summer outside, but the giant corn maze sure did get us in the mood for Fall!" the post was captioned.

29 members of the growing family enjoyed the day out

"The pumpkin patch, pony rides, farm animals, pig races, 9-acre maze, and play area all made for some happy, tired kids… and adults! Can’t wait to go back!"

"Good to see Josiah and Lauren there," commented one fan as another added: "All kinds of adorable little grandbabies in these photos! Beautiful family!"

But many fans couldn't believe how similar the younger Duggar daughters look to each other, with one commenting: "Jennifer looks like a mini Jana."

Michelle was joined by several of her grandchildren and daughters

"Johanna looks more like Joy & Jessa combined," shared another, while one suggested that "Johanna could be Joy's twin!"

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle are parents to 19 children, and all of their children have names which begin with the letter J; Joshua, Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

Jed posed for a sweet snap with niece Brooklyn

The Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook; they previously revealed that they use a Buddy System, which pairs older siblings with younger siblings to help with childcare.

They follow strict guidelines in their day-to-day life, including no alcohol and no bare skin on show, and men and women are not allowed to be alone together unless married.

