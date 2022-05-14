Alex Jones' son Kit celebrates huge milestone after operation The One Show presenter shares three children with husband Charlie Thomson

The One Show presenter Alex Jones updated fans on Saturday as her son Kit, who recently returned home from the hospital, celebrated his third birthday.

The three-year-old may have undergone surgery but he looked well on the mend after the BBC star shared a photo of him surrounded by a large birthday balloon in the shape of a number three and a humongous toy giraffe.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Years of our feisty, fearless and funny Kit Kat! Full of Joie de vivre and lives for the laughs! Happy birthday Pudding!

"(We now have to also house Geoff, which is challenging but he loves him! @melissaanddougtoys.)"

Kit is the middle child of the family-of-five

Fans were quick to weigh in on the happy update and left their wishes for the birthday boy.

One fan penned: "Great photo. Hope Kit has an amazing day." A second wrote: "Happy birthday sweetie."

Alex's photo of Kit's hospital bed

A third penned: "Yay. Happy 3 and hello giraffe!"

On Thursday, the mother-of-three confessed she had a nerve-wracking time waiting for her son to return from surgery and took to her Instagram Stories to document her emotions.

Alex wrote: "Waiting for my little Kit to come back from theatre after a very routine op but feels like the longest morning of my life!" on a photo of an empty hospital bed.



Alex shared the update with her 337,000 followers

Last month, the Jones-Thomson household enjoyed a lovely family break to the Cotswolds with their two boys and baby Annie.

While away, the family enjoyed some fabulous water activities and both of the boys were quick to get stuck in. The pair donned sporty wetsuits for the occasion.

Alex, who documented the holiday with a reel, penned: "Thank you @lowermillestate for a really special weekend.

"So much for everybody to do, we could have stayed for a month.

"Beautiful scenery and brilliant activities with wonderful staff who can’t do enough. Highly recommended. We are booking again soon!!! #gifted."

