Geri Horner wows in all-white ensemble as she looks to the future The former Spice Girls star owns two farms

Geri Horner certainly loves white at the moment, and the former Spice Girls singer posed in her signature colour on Saturday as she looked ahead to the future.

Geri was posing inside one of her stables with one of her many horses, Hector, and she revealed something that many fans might not have guessed. "Such a big boy Hector... he will be racing soon," she wrote, as the horse towered over her. But despite her admission, it was her outfit as always that grabbed our attention. She styled out a stunning white coat and jeans, completed with matching socks and trainers.

Her gorgeous red locks flowed out behind her as she cuddled up to Hector, in the two photos that she shared with her horse.

Fans loved the snaps, as one enthused: "Ohhhhhhhh Spice Horse!!!!!!" and a second added: "Looking amazing [and] beautiful Geri and Hector."

A third commented: "Happy Easter to you and your lovely family," while a fourth posted: "You're back, Geri!!! Such a relief. I hope you have been okay, great woman."

The star has high hopes for her horse

Hector has already had some success in the racing world, coming in a respectable second place at his debut race.

Geri shared a selection of beautiful pictures and videos capturing the day. One stunning snap was of her with Hannah Henn, the female jockey who rode Hector into his high slot.

Captioning the post, the star wrote: "Horse power! #girlpower Hector our lovely race horse (race name Lift Me Up) had his first ever race with female jockey @hannah_henn congrats they came second!! It was amazing to watch."

Geri dazzled in the photos, head to toe in white, other than some stylish grey wellies and completed with white knitted over-socks.

The star has many animals on her farms

In one of the videos the mum-of-two shared, she introduced Hector the horse saying: "Our first ever racehorse Hector there he is. This is our first ever race isn't it. Racing name 'Lift Me Up', today is your day. You're going to show us what you're made of, aren't you?

"You're amazing and I think you can do it, proud of you! No matter what happens we are proud of you!"

The pop icon went on to adorably introduce Gretel, another beautiful horse, who - according to Geri - is Hectors 'entourage'. She said: "That's Gretel his little racing, kind of, entourage. Every star has to have their little friends with them to keep them supported."

