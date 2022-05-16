Michael Strahan shares astounding story that left him embarrassed The ABC star still isn't over it

Michael Strahan shared with fans a candid new video detailing an incident with friend and sports reporter Jay Glazer that left him feeling quite embarrassed.

The Good Morning America star shared a clip of his friend talking about an incident from his book, explaining the point of using laughter to brighten up someone's day.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan's twins model his collection

He recalled that several years ago, he and Michael were dining at a restaurant with a waiter that was being rude to them.

Jay then added a twist to the tale, saying: "When the bill comes, I give him my health insurance card instead of my credit card," reasoning that it would be a funny trick to brighten up the waiter's day.

Michael, meanwhile, was kicking his friend under the table, asking him to leave the person alone since he was clearly having a bad day, to no avail.

Michael featured heavily in Jay's story, wanting to crawl under a table

Eventually, when the waiter returned to question the card, Jay created a story about having the restaurant be covered by his insurance to the party's confusion.

"At this point, Strahan's just kicking me, he's trying to crawl under the table just to get out," Jay added with a laugh. He eventually sorted it out, with everyone taking it light-heartedly, except Michael, who "'wanted to strangle me'."

Michael surprised then by popping up at the end of the video to provide his reaction, explaining with a smile: "100% right and accurate!

"To be honest, I wonder why the hell am I your friend. I did want to crawl under the table, I still want to crawl away sometimes."

The two have been friends for years, having common links in the sports world

He posted the incident on his social feed writing: "Here is the reason why you can't take @jayglazer anywhere. This was the only time Jay ever offered to pay and of course he had to screw that up. LOLOL"

