Michael Strahan pens emotional tribute in honor of his father He remembers his number one supporter

Fans and co-workers of Michael Strahan alike are inundating the star with support as he shares he is commemorating a grim anniversary.

The host took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to his father, Gene Willie Strahan, on what would have been his 85th birthday. He detailed how consistent of a supporter his dad always was, and one of the pictures he included in the post proves it is undeniably true.

Gene was an Army Major and boxer. He passed away in September of 2020 at the age of 83.

The Good Morning America anchor shared two heartwarming pictures of his dad. In the first, the two are side by side, smiling ear to ear, and his father looks dapper in a suit and tie while his son looks smart in a chambray button down shirt.

The second image is even more adorable, as it features the late veteran decked out in New York Giants sports gear, looking happy as can be as he attends a football game. Michael was drafted by the legendary team in 1993 and retired from football in 2008.

The 50-year-old began his heartfelt caption with: "Today would have been my dad's 85th birthday. There is not a day that goes by where I don't miss him."

The sentimental tribute

Speaking of his father's indisputable pride, he wrote: "He is and will always be my hero and number 1 fan."

Some of his closest friends were quick to extend their support amid the tough day, with GMA co-star Robin Roberts writing: "You make your beloved father proud every day," and fellow football player Tom Brady commenting: "He raised an amazing son that's for sure."

Michael and his family in 2014

He concluded the tribute with: "Happy birthday dad!!! Thank you for showing me how to be a man and a great human being. Love you."

Michael recently spent some quality time with family, delighting fans as he shared adorable candid videos with his mom, Louise Strahan.

