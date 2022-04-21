Michael Strahan shares glimpses into family life that leave fans wanting more The ABC star is a big family man

Michael Strahan certainly loves spending time at home with his family when he's not waking up with the nation on Good Morning America.

MORE: Michael Strahan leaves fans in hysterics with fail in home video

The TV personality took to social media to share a glimpse into his life at home during a recent trip to Texas to visit his relatives.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan shares glimpse inside open-plan living room

He posted pictures from the dinner table, revealing that his brother had cooked him a meal, consisting of a delicious plate of eggs, perfectly cooked and sauced chicken, ribs, and beans.

However, it was his mother's contribution to the meal that really got him and several of his fans going, capping things off with dessert.

MORE: Michael Strahan takes fans by surprise with rare family video at home

Michael shared a snapshot of a yellow cake with decadent chocolate icing. And it clearly looked like the GMA star had gotten into the creation, with a sizable chunk of the cake already missing.

"When in Texas... Gotta have some home cooking. My brother cooked the food but of course my Mom had to make my favorite cake! Nothing but smiles and a full stomach. Lol #tbt," he captioned his photographs.

Michael shared pictures from a typical meal at home

While fans were pleased to see him have fun with family and found the overall food incredible, all most of them could gush over was his mother's cake.

"I bet you ate more than that one slice," one of his friends commented, with a fan adding: "Wow! Everything looks so YUMMY!!! And, that cake! You've just gotta love a cake with chocolate frosting!!! Or, at least I do. So nice."

MORE: Michael Strahan shares story of support from GMA co-star that leaves her in tears

MORE: Michael Strahan's sweet message of support for friend and co-star Robin Roberts

"The classic yellow cake with chocolate icing is always a winner, my fave! Looks delish," a third said as well, with another also commenting: "Be thankful for a good metabolism! Looks delicious."

The ABC star is a true family man, not only a loving son and sibling, but also a doting father. However, he recently had an emotional memory to share with his many followers, paying tribute to his own late father.

The GMA host paid tribute to his late dad

Alongside photos of his father to mark what would've been his 85th birthday, he wrote: "There is not a day that goes by where I don't miss him.

"He is and will always be my hero and number 1 fan. Happy birthday dad!!! Thank you for showing me how to be a man and a great human being. Love you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.