Penelope Cruz unveils unexpected hair transformation as she reveals latest project

There is no doubt Penélope Cruz is an actress deeply committed to her craft, and her latest career update proves just so.

The star took to Instagram to reveal the latest project she has been working on, simultaneously unveiling a major hair transformation that immediately got fans talking.

The star-studded film is titled Competencia Oficial, or Official Competition in English.

In it, Penélope takes on a different kind of Hollywood role, that of a famous director named Lola Cuevas.

It follows her directorial journey after a wealthy businessman hires her to make a "smash hit film" with famous actors.

The plot lends itself for a star-studded cast, and the film features none other than Antonio Banderas as one of the actors auditioning for a fictional movie about two "pretentious and depraved and terrified and cruel" brothers.

The film's trailer

For the real comedy, the actress takes on not only her native language, as the film is originally in Spanish, but she also underwent a surprising hair transformation, switching her signature dark locks for an ultra voluminous, coiled red hair look.

Though fans were definitely excited about the release of the film, they couldn't help but notice her new hair, writing, mostly in Spanish: "Love the hair!" and: "You look spectacular," as well as: "A real gem."

The film's cast at its Madrid premiere

While the movie doesn't come out in the US until 17 June, some fans have been lucky to see the original Spanish version already, and said: "I just saw it and it's incredible," and: "I found it to have an elegant and subtle humor, tremendously interpreted," as well as: "This film made me laugh so much! What an amazing experience."

Penélope will next star in and produce On the Fringe and Layover, as well as portray Laura Ferrari, in a film about the legendary ferrari founder, Enzo Ferrari.

