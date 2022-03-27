How Penelope Cruz's husband Javier Bardem will be left torn during the Oscars results The Being the Ricardos actor is set for a big night!

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem are one of Hollywood's power couples and are getting ready for one of the biggest nights of the year – the Oscars.

And while it's an incredibly exciting time for them both, Javier will be left a little torn during one part of the evening.

The star is up for Best Actor for playing Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos, while his wife Penelope is up for Best Actress in Parallel Mothers.

However, Penelope is up against Javier's Being the Ricardos co-star Nicole Kidman, who is also in that category for her role as Lucille Ball.

Regardless of who wins, Javier is incredibly proud of his wife and is more excited for her nomination than his own.

Speaking of the moment they found out about their nominations, Javier told Deadline: "We were on the sofa, cuddled together waiting to see what was going to happen.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem are both nominated for an Oscar

"When they announced my nomination first, I was very excited, but it wasn't a true celebration until we heard she was also nominated. We would not be able to truly celebrate together if one of us was disappointed."

He added that while his nomination was "truly an honor and a privilege to be recognized," it was his wife's nomination "that brings me the most happiness."

Javier's Being the Ricardos co-star Nicole Kidman is up against Penelope Cruz

The star continued: "If we were normal people, we would do a party. But we are actually quite boring." The notoriously private couple rarely discuss their personal life, but are by no means strangers to the Oscars.

Javier won the 2008 Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for No Country for Old Men.

The following year, Penelope won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Maria Elena in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Away from the spotlight, the couple live just outside of Madrid, Spain, with their two children.

