Princess Andre looks super stylish in funky outfit for special family night out

Peter Andre, 49, made his West End debut as Vince Fontaine in Grease the musical on Tuesday night, and his children Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, were bursting with pride as they arrived at the Dominion Theatre to support their dad.

In photos published on the MailOnline, Princess rocked a seriously chic outfit to watch the show, sporting a pair of distressed denim mom jeans with dramatic knee rips and a stylish black bodysuit. The teenager added a satin bomber jacket and pale blue high-top Converse to her look, and added several layers of delicate satin jewellery.

The budding YouTube star wore her blonde hair in natural curls, adding a rosy blush, lashing of mascara and clear lip gloss.

Meanwhile, her brother Junior kept it casual with a monochrome striped tracksuit and high-top Nike trainers.

Peter made his West End debut as Vince Fontaine in Grease

Peter Andre's fans love to see Princess' latest fashion looks and often rush to comment on her Instagram posts.

Earlier this year, the 14-year-old shared a heartwarming snap alongside her older brother to mark New Year, and fans loved the glowing snap of the sister-brother-duo.

"Wow so grown up! Beautiful," commented one fan, as another wrote: You look gorgeous Princess, you look so much like your mum x."

"Handsome brother and beautiful sister, your dad must be so so proud of you both xxx" a third fan sweetly shared.

Princess posed alongside her older brother

Peter shares Junior and Princess with his former wife Katie Price. The Mysterious Girl singer is also father to two young children, Amelia, eight, and Theo, five, with his wife Emily Andre.

Emily clearly has style influence on Princess, as the NHS Doctor was spotted rocking a similar outfit just last week as she posed next to a poster of her husband in London's West End.

Emily looked incredible for a London night out

"She found me on a poster in London [laughing emoji]. Love you @dr_emily_official," Peter captioned the sweet post, which showed Emily rocking figure-flattering denim jeans, a white tank top and a stylish cream jacket.

The mother-of-two teamed her eveningwear with strappy nude heels, accessorising with a brown leather handbag. So chic!

