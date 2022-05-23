﻿
laura-carmichael-downton

Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael stuns in blue floral suit at Chelsea Flower Show - see photos

The actress recently starred in Downton Abbey: A New Era

Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out to enjoy the press day of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

MORE: Downton Abbey: A New Era first reactions are in - and fans are all saying the same thing

The British actress wowed in an elegant, navy blue fitted suit flecked with tiny white flowers. She teamed her chic two-piece with a blue leather cross-over bag, espadrille wedges and timeless gold hoops.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Dockery discusses her relationship with her on-screen sister Laura Carmichael 

In terms of make-up, Laura opted for a fresh, spring-like look comprised of coral blush and a neutral lip. True to her on-screen character - Lady Edith Crawley - the actress looked every inch the English rose in her stunning outfit.

MORE: Inside Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox's relationship

READ: Downton Divas! The best dressed stars from the premiere you can't afford to miss

The 35-year-old attended the Chelsea Flower Show's press day ahead of its official opening day on Tuesday 24 May.

The Chelsea Flower Show is a firm favourite among the Royal Family. Back in 2019, The Duchess of Cambridge famously designed a garden entitled, "Back to Nature", featuring a hand-built treehouse and a rope swing.

laura-carmichael-chelsea-flower-show

The Downton actress looked effortlessly cool 

As patron of the flower show, the Queen has recently announced that she will be attending the world-famous RHS event this year. The news comes after numerous health concerns sparked fears about her attendance.

In honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, renowned florist Simon Lycett has designed a bespoke portrait of the Queen using 70 handmade terracotta pots.

queen-portrait-chelsea-flower-show

The sculptural portrait celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Each of the terracotta pots has been planted with Lily of the Valley- one of the Queen's favourite flowers.

Laura has recently reprised her role as Lady Edith in a new Downton film entitled Downton Abbey: A New Era, which sees the Crawley family head to the South of France.

laura-carmichael-downton-film

The actress has recently starred in Downton Abbey: A New Era

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about laura carmichael

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back