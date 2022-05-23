Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael stuns in blue floral suit at Chelsea Flower Show - see photos The actress recently starred in Downton Abbey: A New Era

Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out to enjoy the press day of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

MORE: Downton Abbey: A New Era first reactions are in - and fans are all saying the same thing

The British actress wowed in an elegant, navy blue fitted suit flecked with tiny white flowers. She teamed her chic two-piece with a blue leather cross-over bag, espadrille wedges and timeless gold hoops.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Dockery discusses her relationship with her on-screen sister Laura Carmichael

In terms of make-up, Laura opted for a fresh, spring-like look comprised of coral blush and a neutral lip. True to her on-screen character - Lady Edith Crawley - the actress looked every inch the English rose in her stunning outfit.

MORE: Inside Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox's relationship

READ: Downton Divas! The best dressed stars from the premiere you can't afford to miss

The 35-year-old attended the Chelsea Flower Show's press day ahead of its official opening day on Tuesday 24 May.

The Chelsea Flower Show is a firm favourite among the Royal Family. Back in 2019, The Duchess of Cambridge famously designed a garden entitled, "Back to Nature", featuring a hand-built treehouse and a rope swing.

The Downton actress looked effortlessly cool

As patron of the flower show, the Queen has recently announced that she will be attending the world-famous RHS event this year. The news comes after numerous health concerns sparked fears about her attendance.

In honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, renowned florist Simon Lycett has designed a bespoke portrait of the Queen using 70 handmade terracotta pots.

The sculptural portrait celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Each of the terracotta pots has been planted with Lily of the Valley- one of the Queen's favourite flowers.

Laura has recently reprised her role as Lady Edith in a new Downton film entitled Downton Abbey: A New Era, which sees the Crawley family head to the South of France.

The actress has recently starred in Downton Abbey: A New Era

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.