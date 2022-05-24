Hoda Kotb talks difficult career goodbyes with Today co-star

Hoda Kotb has had some incredible opportunities when it comes to her life and career, and moving on from them hasn't been easy at times.

The Today star talked to co-star Jenna Bush Hager on Today with Hoda and Jenna about making tough choices and moving on to better things.

"They always say life's about how to start something and how to end it," Hoda started off by saying, with Jenna agreeing.

"How did you know to say goodbye to New Orleans, for example?" she asked, referring to Hoda's prior position as an anchor and reporter for WWL in Louisiana before moving to NBC.

"That was my hardest professional goodbye ever," she explained: "Because I fit like a puzzle piece in New Orleans."

She went on to get a little emotional as she explained that it felt like the moment was right for a jump, worrying that she would have regretted it if she didn't, with Jenna agreeing.

"I stood on the edge and just jumped."

Hoda and Jenna opened up about leaving behind their past careers for NBC

Jenna also shared what it was like for her to leave her position as a teacher prior to joining the NBC team, also terming it a "really hard decision."

"But I also think, as you said, with standing on the edge and jumping, you can always go back. I knew this was a once in a lifetime thing."

Hoda continued: "I do think it's like sitting in that moment and being there, because I think some people are always moving forward too quickly," emphasizing on savoring that final farewell.

"Hoda and Jenna talk about the difficult choice to say goodbye to old opportunities and make room for new ones, and share stories on leaving their previous jobs to start at @todayshow," a clip of the segment posted on social media read.

The two have been hosting Today with Hoda and Jenna together since 2019

Many of their fans commented upon how grateful they were that the two ultimately ended up where they did, with one saying: "Glad you both jumped! You touch so many lives every single day," and another adding: "I love them both so much. They are SPOT ON ABOUT ALL OF IT."

