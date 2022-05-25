Kaley Cuoco recalls unbelievably supportive story about her beloved dad The star recently went public with new boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco has legions of loyal fans but none more so than her own father, Gary. The Flight Attendant actress recently opened up about their relationship and revealed he sat in the audience for every single episode of The Big Bang Theory.

Talking about her father on The Late Late Show, Kaley told host, James Corden, that Gary was as dedicated to the long-running series as she was.

"He had a director’s chair with his name on it," she said. "He never sat in it. He always stood. And every night for curtain and bows and for intros, he would be at the top and he would give me a thumbs up."

The crew and cast would do the same back to him and Kaley revealed: "The whole audience ended up doing it. It was like a weekly thing. It was just very special for all of us."

Kaley played Penny in the comedy which ran for 279 episodes from 2007 to 2019. The star said her dad "still misses" attending the taping, adding: "I couldn't do a show without him at that point, it had been years. I kept thinking, you can't miss one now, you are part of the show."

While Kaley is no longer filming The Big Bang Theory, she's been hard at work on the second season of The Flight Attendant, and she's got a new relationship too.

Kaley's dad Gary never missed a taping of The Big Bang Theory

The star revealed her relationship to Ozark alum Tom Pelphrey in early May, and has since delighted fans with plenty of sweet selfies with the fellow actor since.

Things have certainly moved along swiftly for the couple and Kaley has even got a new tattoo which seems to have been inspired by her new beau.

Taking to her Stories, the 36-year-old shared a picture of her hand, and showed off her new tattoo – a small heart on the side of her pinkie finger.

Kaley recently began dating Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey

While Kaley didn't make any mention of what inspired her new inking, she did thank her tattoo artist, Rodrigo, who is based in Los Angeles. "@rocotatt you rule, my friend," she simply wrote alongside the photo.

On her grid, she shared several loved-up snaps with Tom and, possibly making reference to her new tattoo, captioned them: "Heart on a sleeve."

