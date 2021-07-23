Busy Phillips celebrates incredible family news as she shares heartwarming story

Busy Phillips has shared the incredible news that her 12-year-old child Birdie has been cast in their first TV role.

Taking to Instagram, Busy shared the announcement that Birdie was set to join Gloria Calderon Kellett's new Amazon romcom With Love, and revealed how she had first met Gloria when she was an undergraduate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Busy, who welcomed Birdie with husband Marc Silverstein in 2008, joked that she had a "small story about me in regards to the amazing news in this post," adding: "Birdie says I make everything about me and you know what I say?? 'AS MY MOTHER DID AND AS HER MOTHER DID BEFORE HER AND SO ON.'"

WATCH: One Day At A Time season three trailer

She then went on to say how she first met Gloria when she was 17 and that "Gloria was already a legend at the school", and "ANY feelings of envy quickly dissipated as soon as I met Gloria."

"I would see the incredible things Gloria was doing after graduation and was always impressed but never surprised (I even remember going with Linda Cardellini to see a play Gloria put up in a theater off Santa Monica)."

Busy then shared that Birdie was the one to tell her mom about Gloria's former TV show One Day At A Time, and how "not ONLY was there a kid like them as A MAIN CHARACTER, but also THE show WAS GETTING IT RIGHT. As soon as I googled it, I thought, ‘well- of COURSE it’s Gloria’s show. This could only be made by the most talented, kindest and THE sparkliest person around.’"

Busy shared the wonderful news

"Because I knew Glo to be a human that fundamentally understands that representation of all kinds matters," Busy added.

"But making sure that it’s not an afterthought and actually getting it right might matter even more. Especially to young people. SO! I’m BEYOND thrilled that Gloria’s new show will be Birdie’s first professional acting job.

"I know Birdie will be taken care of and get to be a part of a show that comes from someone who not only has known Birdie since they were a baby, but also someone I’ve admired since I was basically one."

Birdie came out as gay to her parents

Birdie uses they/them pronouns and came out as gay to their parents in 2019.

Busy shared the news on her podcast in December 2020, telling listeners: "For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you're hearing that Birdie is gay and out. Birdie told us at 10-years-old."

The Girls 5Eva star then admitted she felt she had been "doing a bad job" with the pronouns, but that Birdie, who had given their mom permission to share their sexuality, knew that she was "trying my best".

Busy and Marc are also parents to seven-year-old daughter Cricket.

