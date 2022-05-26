Jennifer Lopez pays heartbreaking tribute to 'partner in crime' Ray Liotta

Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was grieving following the sudden death of her former co-star and friend Ray Liotta.

The actress took to social media to pay tribute to her Shades of Blue co-star, also including several photos and clips of theirs.

VIDEO: Goodfellas starring Ray Liotta

"Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue… the first thing that comes to mind is he was so kind to my children," she emotionally wrote.

"Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside… I guess that's what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella.

"We shared some intense moments on set those three years! When I first heard he took the job on Shades of Blue, I was thrilled, and the first time we walked on set to do our first scene together there was an electric spark and a mutual respect and we both knew this was going to be good."

Jennifer paid an emotional tribute to Ray upon learning of his passing

Jennifer continued: "We enjoyed doing our scenes together and I felt lucky to have him there to work with and learn from. Like all artists he was complicated, sincere, honest and so very emotional.

"Like a raw nerve, he was so accessible and so in touch in his acting and I will always remember our time together fondly."

She concluded by saying: "We lost a great today … RIP RAY … it's so sad to lose you what seems way too soon… I will remember you always. Sending so much love and strength to your daughter Karsen, your family and all your loved ones."

The Goodfellas actor died in his sleep aged 67 in the Dominican Republic, according to Deadline.

The two starred together in Shades of Blue from 2016 to 2018

The actor, who found fame in Martin Scorsese's iconic mafia movie in 1990, was shooting a new film, Dangerous Waters. He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo, and leaves behind daughter Karsen.

