Kylie Jenner pictured with second bridal gown and sparkling diamond ring

Kylie Jenner, 24, has sparked engagement rumours with her partner Travis Scott, 31, on several occasions after being spotted wearing a dazzling ring, and her appearance at The Met Gala in New York on Monday night will likely only fuel these rumours.

The Kardashians star stepped out in not one but two wedding dresses for the occasion. Kylie swapped her Off White bridal white dress and veil for another chic wedding-inspired gown from the same designer for the afterparty. The satin frock had a corset-style top with thin straps and a fitted waist that highlighted her toned figure following the birth of her second child.

Sheer, off-the-shoulder sleeves were layered underneath for a modern twist, leading to built-in gloves. Instead of covering her hand bling, Kylie added several sparkling accessories over the top of her gloves, including a large oval diamond on her ring finger.

Kylie's first bridal look at the Met Gala

"Married to the met," she captioned a series of photos, and her followers were quick to share their thoughts. "This dress is so beautiful," commented one, and another added: "This should of been your gilded met gala DRESS! I’m obsessed." Another wrote: "I can't wait to see your actual wedding dress."

Earlier in the night, she caused quite the stir with her red carpet outfit which she wore as a sweet tribute to her late friend and founder of the brand, Virgil Abloh.

The reality TV star has sparked engagement rumours in the past

The dress boasted a handmade bustier with sheer capped sleeves complete with the gold letters 'OFF', a ruffled organza skirt and a veiled "thinking cap" – a backwards cap adorned with floral detailing and a sheer veil.

Kylie explained the heartbreaking meaning behind her dress on Instagram, writing: "Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020. To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. I’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever & thank u to the entire @off____white team!!"

"This made me tear up.. he would have been so proud to see you in this moment! You looked beautiful," wrote one fan in response, while another added: "What a beautiful tribute."

