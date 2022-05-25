Ryan Reynolds reveals what he REALLY thinks of David Beckham! The two men were there to cheer on Wrexham AFC

Wrexham football club had some very special supporters in the crowd on Sunday.

MORE: Blake Lively accidentally burned her wedding dress – see surprising reaction

Owner Ryan Reynolds travelled to watch his team take on Bromley at Wembley Stadium – and he was joined some VIP guests, including his actress wife Blake Lively, David Beckham and Hollywood star Will Ferrell.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds does Blake Lively's hair!

Taking to Instagram this week, Ryan shared a series of behind-the-scenes snapshots taken on the day, and also gave his take on spending time with England football star David.

READ: Blake Lively's $2m engagement ring from Ryan Reynolds holds a special secret

MORE: Celebrity wedding regrets revealed: Sarah Jessica Parker, Holly Willoughby and more

"Wembley Stadium. Like nothing else…," Ryan, 45, wrote. "Once again @Wrexham_AFC supporters gave their last drop of blood to this club. Congrats @bromleyfc who played their damn hearts out. Onto the semi-finals this Saturday. LFG #WxmAFC."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Ryan shared a series of photos from Wembley

The star then joked: "P.S. Watching the match with @DavidBeckham was NEXT LEVEL. @robmcelhenney, #WillFerrell and I gave him fresh perspective on the sport, along with some simple, no fuss style tips."

"Seriously, what would he do without you?" joked Blake's sister, Robyn Lively, in the comments

READ: Cruz Beckham's new girlfriend revealed as couple enjoy loved-up date in London

MORE: Romeo Beckham divides fans as he shares unseen family photo – David Beckham reacts

David, meanwhile, also shared a photo from the day, showing him posing with Ryan and comedy star Will.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

David clearly had a ball with Ryan and Will

"Such a fun day @vancityreynolds #willFerrell @wrexham_afc," he wrote. "Not the right result for these guys but they are doing amazing things for Wrexham FC."

READ: Cruz Beckham shows off family kitchen secret at £31m mansion

MORE: Victoria Beckham's favourite London restaurants revealed

Ryan was among the first to reply, quipping: "I feel like we solved football."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham)

Romeo Beckham is following in his father's footsteps

Of course, David was one of football's most iconic players – and his middle son Romeo is following in his footsteps. Just last month, he took to the pitch for Inter Miami – his dad David's football club. Romeo has played for the club's reserve team, Fort Lauderdale CF, since September 2021.

At the time, Romeo took to Instagram Stories to share a series of photos from the event, including one that showed his football kit hanging up ahead of the match, and another that showed his dad sitting on the sidelines while he played.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.