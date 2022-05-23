Ginger Zee reveals how her husband is supporting their family after they are struck down with Covid The ABC star is getting better

Ginger Zee left fans devastated over the weekend as she revealed that she was forced to stay home after testing positive for Covid-19 with her sons Miles and Adrian.

The Good Morning America star took to social media on Monday morning to share an update on the situation, revealing that all was mostly well.

VIDEO: Ginger Zee's family moments from special meeting

She shared that she and the children were recovering well, thanking fans for their support by starting off with: "Thank you for all the kind words!

"COVID symptoms have been mild (just tired and leg pain), kids are still stuffy but overall we are so grateful to be well (and this is nothing compared to the original in March 2020 we had pre-immunization etc)."

Ginger did reveal, however, that while their health was improving, their family home had other plans, forcing husband Ben Aaron to step up even more.

Ginger shared an update on her Covid situation

"As if COVID in the house wasn't challenge enough," she added: "Our sewer pump died and the backup we had installed also failed so we had a nice weekend of cleaning."

She ended it on a funny note, calling back to her meteorological skills by quipping: "My forecast: when it rains it pours," ending with a laughing emoji.

ABC's chief meteorologist also included a photo of Ben in swimming goggles, a mask, gloves, and a bottle of lysol and one of clorox in each hand, ready to tackle both the sewer pump and his ailing family.

"Covid update and a photo of our hero…," Ginger shared. "Daddy has been dressed like this for days…@benaarontv …. And yes taking my own advice and remembering storms don't last forever."

Ben took control of the household as his family recovered

Fans reached out to support Ginger and her family, with one saying: "Glad y'all are doing well!! Feel better soon," and another added: "Storms don't last forever… you got this," with several also praising her husband for stepping up.

