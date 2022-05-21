Ginger Zee reveals challenging COVID-19 diagnosis as family are struck down with the virus The star is a mom to two boys

Ginger Zee has been forced to take time away from Good Morning America as she cares for herself and her two children following a difficult diagnosis.

The meteorologist revealed on Friday that she, Adrian and Miles have tested positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post, Ginger posted the test results and explained how they were all feeling in the caption.

WATCH: Ginger Zee takes a beach vacation with sun Adrian

"COVID cubed in the house. Me and the kids will be laying low. Everyone is feeling tired & stuffy but ok— I'll be out for a bit to keep everyone safe. Hope you all stay healthy & safe."

Her co-star, Dylan Dreyer commented: "Oh no! Feel better! And good luck," while World News Tonight anchor, David Muir also wished them a "speedy recovery".

Fans sent praying hands emojis and wrote: "OMG, hope you and the kids get better," and, "just got over the same thing. Prayers for a speedy recovery".

Ginger and her sons have COVID-19

Ginger didn't mention her husband, Ben Aaron, suggesting the TV presenter was currently testing negative for coronavirus.

The mom-of-two will now recover at her home away from the New York studios - and viewers will no doubt miss her.

The diagnosis comes hot on the heels of an exciting work milestone as Ginger celebrated ten years with ABC and was honored by Disney.

Ginger and Ben have two sons

She shared a picture of the plaque she received that said: "Presented to Ginger Zee. Recognizing 10 magical years with the Walt Disney Company," along with a special pin.

Ginger took to the caption of her post to share her thoughts, writing: "A magical decade indeed - thanks @mickeymouse. This is more for all the people who have believed in me, supported me and given me opportunities.

"My goal was to #SparkleEveryDay and pass along that sparkle - and I don't know that I've done it every day - but I got close and can't wait to see what's next. Plaque and pin really solidify it."

She then proceeded to thank several of her co-stars and teammates, including GMA hosts Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, and Amy Robach, with friend David Muir also getting a shout-out for "always being right there."

