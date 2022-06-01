Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off incredible legs as she larks about on golf course The actress looked sensational

Catherine Zeta-Jones showed off her sculpted, toned legs as she larked about playing golf on Tuesday. Preparing to take her shot, the 52-year-old Welsh actress put on a lively display as she danced around with her golf club.

Filled with joie de vivre, Catherine exuberantly shimmied around after taking her shot, beaming from ear to ear.

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones showcases decadent private office inside £3.6m mansion

She captioned the post: "I could be the most annoying golf partner to be with on the links, dancing on the tee box, taking way too long to secure my golf ball on the tee amongst other things."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones larks about playing golf

Impressed by her dancing, fans were quick to heap praise on the actress with one adding: "She's not annoying she's hilarious."

Another penned: "Love the spirit…you are fantastic."

A third added: "You might be annoying, but you look so, so, so good doing it."

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares secret to her fit physique at 52

WOW: Catherine Zeta-Jones looks gorgeous in unexpected corset

The Chicago actress also shared a separate photo on her Instagram Stories where she was seen posing alongside a male friend at Sleepy Hollow golf course, along with the caption: "Strike a pose."

The actress showed off her sculpted legs

Donning a grey T-shirt and a navy tennis skirt, the actress showed off her toned arms and legs. She kept her hair away from her face with a baseball cap bearing the slogan "sleepy".

Over the weekend, Catherine and her husband Michael Douglas celebrated their son's graduation with a slew of sweet snaps. Taking to her Instagram, Catherine posted a photo of herself cuddling her son Dylan along with the caption: "Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan. I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones)

Catherine gushed with pride over her son's graduation

Their 21-year-old son graduated from the prestigious Ivy League school, Brown University, majoring in political science.

Back in 2018, Catherine spoke to Entertainment Tonight about keeping her kids grounded, saying: “They've kinda been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan. The teenagers here in Manhattan, there's a maturity that comes too quick I think."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' £335k engagement ring was inspired by royal scandal

She finished by saying: "We've kind of shielded them away, but they're incredibly mature for their tender years. They get it, and that's just a thing [where] I think that I just got lucky.”

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.