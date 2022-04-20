Catherine Zeta-Jones shares special birthday photographs of daughter Carys

Catherine Zeta-Jones took to social media to celebrate her daughter Carys' 19th birthday in style, sharing a pair of incredible photographs.

She posted a snapshot of herself embracing a young Carys, followed by one of the teen in a bikini top and skirt walking along a gorgeous beach.

Catherine herself looked radiant in the photograph as well, and shared a special message for her daughter, writing: "Happy 19th Birthday to my beautiful daughter (inside and out) Carys, everyday is a joy because of you. I love you with all my heart [heart emoji] Mama."

Fans quickly took to the comments section to send birthday wishes for Carys their way, while also leaving a horde of flame and heart emojis.

"The daughter of a goddess, happy birthday carys, wish you love," one wrote, with another saying: "Beautiful family. Your children just shine," and a third adding: "The absolute cutest mom and daughter duo there is!!!!"

The Mask of Zorro star was recently reunited with her family over the holiday weekend, sharing pictures from her visit to her daughter's college campus with her son Dylan, 21, and her husband Michael Douglas.

Catherine shared a series of then-and-now pictures of her daughter Carys

Michael also shared a tribute to his daughter for her birthday on social media, posting a snapshot of a sunkissed Carys.

However, he made it extra special by recording a birthday message for her that played over the picture, with him saying: "Happy birthday my Carys Zeta!

"It's your old man! Beaming about you, so proud of you and wishing you a great new year! It's going to be fabulous and you're the best. I love you!"

Carys had a sweet response to her father's loving message, writing: "Thank you so much Dadda! You are the most wonderful father and inspiration in the world.

Michael had a special birthday message for his daughter

"Thank you for all you do for me. I love you so much," she concluded. Even Catherine chimed in, simply writing: "Love," with a flurry of heart emojis.

