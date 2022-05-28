Catherine Zeta-Jones' son reduced to tears by incredible family surprise

Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan is preparing to graduate, and his parents organised he sweetest surprise for him ahead of the monumentous occasion, and it left him in tears.

The Hollywood actress and her husband, Michael Douglas, flew Dylan's uncle, Lyndon, out, and it was clear that a close bond was shared as Dylan was immediately in tears as soon as he sighted his family member. "You're my boy, my pride my joy," Lyndon sung, as Dylan got up from the gathering of his friends to embrace him.

Dylan attempted to get words out to explain how he felt, but he was left speechless by the surprise and unable to do so.

Lyndon then introduced himself to Dylan's assembled friends, as Dylan exclaimed: "I've got to catch my breath!"

In her caption, Catherine explained: "Surprise! Surprise! Pre-graduation dinner when my son Dylan sees his Uncle who came all the way from Wales to celebrate this amazing milestone. It was tough keeping this a secret but it was priceless."

Fans also loved the sweet moment, as one shared: "Beautiful!!! What a sweet guy to react like that!" and another added: "Aw!! That is such a beautiful moment and so heartfelt, congratulations."

Dylan and Lyndon have a strong bond

A third wrote: "Only Lyndon could make an entrance like that. Congratulations Dylan," and a fourth said: "Such a sweet moment. Thank you for sharing."

Lyndon is Catherine's younger brother, but he's not her only sibling, as she also has an older brother, David.

Alongside Dylan, Catherine is also a mother to daughter, Carys, and last month she marked her daughter's 19th birthday with some beautiful photos.

She posted a snapshot of herself embracing a young Carys, followed by one of the teen in a bikini top and skirt walking along a gorgeous beach.

Dylan is due to graduate from college soon

Catherine herself looked radiant in the photograph as well, and shared a special message for her daughter, writing: "Happy 19th Birthday to my beautiful daughter (inside and out) Carys, everyday is a joy because of you. I love you with all my heart [heart emoji] Mama."

Fans quickly took to the comments section to send birthday wishes for Carys their way, while also leaving a horde of flame and heart emojis.

"The daughter of a goddess, happy birthday carys, wish you love," one wrote, with another saying: "Beautiful family. Your children just shine," and a third adding: "The absolute cutest mom and daughter duo there is!!!!"

