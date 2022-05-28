Kelly Osbourne marks huge sober milestone weeks after announcing pregnancy

Kelly Osbourne recently revealed that she's expecting her first child and now she has another reason to celebrate.

The star took to Instagram ahead of the Memorial Day weekend and shared a health update surrounding her sobriety.

Kelly posted a Twelve Steps certificate documenting a year of her being sober. She wrote: "What a difference a year can make! If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face.

"Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much."

Her mom, Sharon Osbourne, shared the message on social media and said how proud she was of her daughter.

Kelly made the pregnancy announcement in the middle of May when she shared pictures of her sonogram, as well as another of her poolside admiring it.

Kelly proudly revealed she's been sober for a year

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she revealed. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

The reality TV star was immediately inundated with congratulatory messages from her many fans and friends. "YAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!!!! The news is out! You're gonna be the best mom!!! So happy for you!!!! Can't wait to meet your baby!!!" Ross Matthews wrote.

Many others like Stacey Solomon, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and David Furnish also joined in to send love to the singer.

Kelly is expecting her first child

Sharon shared the joy too and wrote: "My [heart emoji] could not be more full. So excited to share the beautiful journey ahead with you @kellyosbourne."

While Kelly has not shared any information on the father, earlier in 2022 she revealed that she was dating Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, sharing adorable pictures of theirs on Valentine's Day.

"After 23 years of friendship, I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," she wrote.

