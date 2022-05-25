Sharon Osbourne shares update on daughter Aimee after deadly fire The Talk star has returned to the UK

Sharon Osbourne has shared an update on her daughter Aimee's well-being after she was caught in a deadly fire that killed one person and injured two others last week.

The 69-year-old star returned to the UK this week to resume duties on her new show The Talk on TalkTV and touched on the tragic incident that occurred at a recording studio, revealing it was "traumatizing" for Aimee – her eldest child with husband Ozzy.

Speaking of the blaze, Sharon said: "She was trapped in the studio on the second floor and the fire was on the ground floor. And she couldn't get out – the windows wouldn't break in the studio.

"She couldn't get out, it was traumatizing for her really, and somebody died in the fire."

When asked by guest Vanessa Feltz if Aimee is "recovering", Sharon replied: "Yeah, she is."

Aimee managed to escape the burning building with her producer, but tragically a third person, Nathan Avery Edwards, lost his life.

Aimee was caught in a fire that killed one person

Sharon – who was the first to share the devastating news with the public on social media shortly after the incident – has since taken to Instagram to thank rapper Jamal Rajad, who alerted Aimee to the fire.

His wife, Pretty Face Ray'Ray had posted, according to the Daily Star: "She asked my husband to catch her so she can jump out of the second floor after he was yelling letting everyone in the building know. Glad she didn't have to and she was okay."

Sharon replied: "Your husband alerting her literally saved her life. THANK YOU @pretty.face.rayray."

Aimee has remained out of the spotlight of her famous family

On Friday, Sharon shared a photo of an LA Times article that detailed the tragedy, with the title reading: "Fire breaks out at Hollywood recording studios, leaving 1 dead and 2 injured."

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive."

She continued: "It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety."

