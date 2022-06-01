Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's courtroom verdict - details The high-profile court case has come to an end

After weeks of explosive testimony in a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, the verdict is in. The annoucement is expected at 3pm EST, after the jury spent 12 hours and 45 minutes deliberating.

Although Amber Heard is expected to be present for the drama-fuelled moment, Johnny Depp will not be there, as he was performing in the UK at a rock concert.

MORE: Lily-Rose Depp breaks silence amid Johnny Depp trial

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Moss testifies in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Johnny's $50m defamation case against Amber stemmed from a 2018 op-ed article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she said she was a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

While the piece did not identify Johnny by name, his attorneys said it "incalculably" damaged his career, costing him acting roles. She then countersued him for $100m.

READ: Johnny Depp's daughter pays tribute to her mom amid Amber Heard court drama

READ: What Johnny Depp's lawyer REALLY said as he celebrated Amber Heard's Kate Moss comment

The weeks-long trial began on 11 April. Following the closing arguments on 27 May, the jury began deliberating on the six weeks of testimony before being sent home for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The trial was tumultuous

The jurors faced a difficult task coming to a verdict and on Friday, in the closing arguments, Johnny's attorneys asked them to "give him his life back" after he claimed it had been "ruined" by Amber's allegations of domestic abuse.

In turn, the Aquaman actress' lawyers said that ruling in favor of Johnny would make jurors an "accomplice" to his abuse and "campaign of global humiliation". They also called him out for "laughing" during the trial.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.