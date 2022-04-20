David and Victoria Beckham bond with son's girlfriend's family following wedding The Beckhams recently celebrated Brooklyn tying the knot

David and Victoria Beckham are such proud parents as they proved once again just over a week after watching their eldest son, 23-year-old Brooklyn, tie the knot with actress Nicola Peltz.

Retired footballer David took to Instagram this week to share another sweet family moment, as he posed with his 19-year-old son Romeo's girlfriend, her brother and her parents.

The dad-of-four beamed as he stood in the stadium of Florida soccer club Inter Miami, which he co-owns. Romeo is following in his dad's footsteps as he plays for the team.

The teenager is in a relationship with Mia Regan, who joined him at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding.

In the snap David shared, he could be seen standing on the pitch, with one arm around Mia's mum Margaretha and the other around her brother Finn.

Mia and her dad Des stood on the outside edges of the group and smiled for the camera.

David posed with Mia's family in Miami

Romeo has been dating model Mia since 2019 and the loved-up pair have been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of their time in Miami over the last couple of weeks, including their night out at a Justin Bieber concert.

Romeo, 19, shared a sweet snapshot of his girlfriend looking happy inside the stadium as she posed for the camera. "Two excited people @justinbieber," he wrote.

The smitten couple also posed for a black-and-white photobooth picture at Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish nuptials.

The couple had fun at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding

Romeo often shares loved-up photos of the pair, and even paid the sweetest tribute to her on Valentine's Day. "Happy Valentine’s Day mooch [heart emojis] love u so much @mimimoocher xx," he penned.

The lovebirds became 'Instagram official' in September 2019 when the blonde beauty took to her social page to wish Romeo a happy 17th birthday.

Mia, who has thousands of Instagram followers, has a modelling contract with Storm and can often be seen wearing clothing from Victoria's fashion line.

