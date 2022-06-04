Prince William makes cheeky comment about Queen during Jubilee concert - royals react

Prince William revealed the cheeky side of his sense of humour during his tribute to The Queen at the Platinum Party At The Palace.

As he honoured his grandmother's 70-year reign, the future king quipped about the Queen's age, remarking: "While no one's grandmother thanks them for talking about their age, my own grandmother has been alive for nearly a century," to much amusement from his fellow royals in the crowd.

WATCH: William made an emotional speech

The Duke of Cambridge might just get away with his cheeky comment, as he was referring to how much the world has advanced during the Queen's reign, stating that: "In that time, mankind has benefited from unimaginable technological developments and scientific breakthroughs."

Lucky for Prince William, Her Majesty proved her own sense of humour during the concert too.

The Queen put in an appearance alongside Paddington Bear in a hilarious skit, where she revealed she kept a marmalade sandwich in her handbag, before Her Majesty and Paddington tapped out the rhythm to We Will Rock Youby Queen.

The Queen made a surprise appearance at the concert

The evening was action-packed indeed, with an emotional moment from Sir Elton John, who did not appear in person, but did sing a version of Your Song which was dedicated to the monarch.

Prince Charles also made a tribute to his mother, calling her "Mummy" and thanking her for being there for the nation in good times and bad for 70 years.

The future king told how the Queen had laughed and cried along with the country through the decades, as he hailed her "lifetime of selfless service."

Prince Charles and William both made speeches

"You pledged to serve your whole life – you continue to deliver," Prince Charles added, going on to speak of his "much missed" late father the Duke of Edinburgh, calling him "My Papa" and saying the Queen's late husband Philip was there "in spirit."

