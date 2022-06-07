Derek Hough opens up about his proposal to fiancée Hayley Erbert and their plans to start a family He is more than certain and ready!

After seven years – and plenty of swoon-worthy videos – together, Derek Hough finally proposed to his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, and now he's spilling all the details about his ultra romantic proposal, and their plans to start a family in the future.

MORE: Derek Hough reveals engagement to longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert

The star proposed at the most special place for them, their own home, after spending the day in Yosemite, and detailed that since it's where they both work and live together, it felt extra meaningful.

"We travel around the world and [do] all these amazing adventures, we love all that, but what we love even more is coming back home and being in our place together," he said to Us Weekly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Derek and sister Julianne Hough reveal latest project together

MORE: Derek Hough hints at wanting to expand his family with girlfriend Hayley Erbert

The 37-year-old opened up about his proposal, and how though he didn't think he was going to be able to pull it off, admitting Hayley is impossible to surprise, but everything went according to plan.

Still, he confessed, he doesn't remember much about his plan anyways. He explained: "I don't think I remember anything I said. I think we just hugged and cried for 20 minutes without words. It was honestly even more beautiful than I could have imagined with all the flowers and the candles."

It was magical nonetheless, and Derek's event planner revealed they filled the house with over "250 candles and 1,600 roses."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough)

The couple's stunning proposal

Though the two met in 2014 and started dating all the way back in 2015, now that they're engaged, the dancer is more than ready to start their life, and a family, together, and he's not shying away from talking all about it.

MORE: Derek Hough shares health update in surprise appearance during COVID-19 battle

MORE: Julianne Hough returns to Dancing with the Stars in the wake of brother Derek's health troubles

"I know she's just going to be an amazing mother and amazing wife and she's so thoughtful, so caring, so loving," he thoughtfully expressed.

The two have already made their first outing as soon-to-be newlyweds

Continuing, he said: "Just seeing the way she is with our animals, I mean if she's even a quarter of the way she is with our animals how she is with our kids I just can't wait to see her be a mom."

He concluded his heartfelt tribute to his fiancée by maintaining that, ultimately: "Hayley is The One."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.