Johnny Depp reveals how he really feels after winning Amber Heard trial The actor was awarded $15m (£8m)

Johnny Depp should be on cloud nine after winning his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but it appears he still hasn't accepted his victory.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star shared his true feelings about the verdict after he was approached by fans following a performance with musician Jeff Beck, who Johnny is currently touring the UK with.

WATCH: Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez mouths 'wow' following verdict

In a video shared on Twitter of Johnny signing autographs, a fan could be heard saying to him: "Congratulations on winning the trial," to which Johnny responds: "Oh, thank you. I'm still in shock a little."

Following the verdict on Wednesday, Johnny released a statement on Instagram in which he thanked the jury for giving him his life back.

His full statement read: "Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye.

Johnny was awarded £8million ($15million)

"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.

"And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

Johnny continued: "My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought. From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome.

Amber filed for divorce after 15 months of marriage

"Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

He added: "I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world.

"I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media."

Johnny is still in shock over winning his case

Johnny concluded: "I wish to acknowledge the noble work of the Judge, the jurors, the court staff and the Sheriffs who have sacrificed their own time to get to this point, and to my diligent and unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth.

"The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun. Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes."

