Christina Aguilera shares rare photo of son - and he's so grown up The star is a proud mum-of-two

Christina Aguilera's son, Max, isn't a baby anymore!

The singer's 12 year old boy made a rare appearance on his famous mum's Instagram this week and fans were blown away by how grown up he looked.

MORE: Christina Aguilera reveals incredible new look and says she's done with dieting

Christina posted a photo with Max, in which they’re sitting side-by-side playing a video game and not only were her followers impressed with her Mario Kart skills, they were thrilled to see a snapshot of Max.



Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera's living room has to be seen to be believed

"Max is so handsome," wrote one, while another replied to the comment and said: "He really is!"

Others said: "Max got so big," and also branded Christina "the best mom".

Her fans also couldn’t get over her insane living room, with its bright red walls and grand gold fireplace.

MORE: Christina Aguilera wows in stunning swimsuit selfies

SEE: Christina Aguilera's epic carpool karaoke with James Corden

Christina's son is almost a teenager

They commented: "Omg I love the red interior." A second added: "Your house is gorgeous!! Love your nail and that big mushroom!"

Christina recently rang in her 40th birthday and showcased a pretty fierce makeover to go with her milestone birthday.

The singer had a helping hand from some platinum blonde extensions, which fell all the way down past her waist and she shared a video of herself on Instagram.

MORE: Christina Aguilera throws lavish Super Mario-themed party for daughter

Christina is also a mum to Summer Rain, six

Christina was strutting her stuff down the hallway of her stunning mansion and her super-high, swishing ponytail was show-stopping.

"Dear 40," she captioned a series of photos. "What a beautiful concept… To not only be 'turning' 40, but to be ARRIVING at 40!"

She added: "I am forever an old soul and I appreciate the wisdom, grace and beauty that comes with each new year of life."

Christina shares Max with her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman, and is also a proud mum to her daughter, Summer Rain, six, with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.