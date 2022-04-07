Gemma Atkinson reveals post-holiday nightmare - and warns fellow travellers

Gemma Atkison has delighted her followers with glorious sun-soaked snaps over the last week as she enjoyed a glorious break away with her family in Tenerife.

However, her holiday bliss took a bit of a turn, and on Wednesday the former Strictly star documented the airport nightmare she had on the way home.

Taking to her Instagram to share the ordeal, the mother-of-one captioned an adorable video of her and two-year-old daughter Mia sitting on the airport floor.

She wrote: "How we killed time waiting for luggage last night at Manchester airport… The staff at the airport were brilliant with us, however they are extremely understaffed which made everything so much slower.

Tenerife was Mia's first trip abroad

"We arrived 4hrs before our flight and it took around 2hrs to get through security. Our flight was delayed an hour as while we boarding, some ppl on our flight were still waiting to get through security.

"Coming home we landed at 6.10 and it was 7.45 before the first baggage arrived. Again, the staff who were there were brilliant and you could see how stressful it was for them also.

"I hope the situation improves for everyone’s sake and my advice to anyone traveling is to give yourself plenty of time, expect the chaos but breathe through it, don’t take it out on the staff who are trying and try not to let it ruin the start of your holiday.

"Easier said then done I know when you’re knackered, but hopefully things will improve."

Gemma visited the same place whilst pregnant with Mia

Friends and fans of the star quickly weighed in on the video, with Strictly professional Dianne Buswell writing: "Omg I’m obsessed with you both," alongside a red love heart.

One fan replied: "Good advice @glouiseatkinson. We are off to Tenerife in less than 2 weeks. Your photos have made us excited!"

Other fans were thankful for the advice from the former Hollyoaks actress, ahead of their own holidays. One fan penned: "Thanks for the update we fly on Easter Sunday and I’m dreading the airport bit, just hope some shops are still open so we can kill some time and spend a fortune waiting."

A second wrote: "You are so so lovely and so so right. It can be stressful going on holiday with little kids but imagine going to work knowing you are going to get shouted at."

