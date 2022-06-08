Pierce Brosnan set to face heartbreaking family milestone

Pierce Brosnan has experienced great tragedy in his lifetime – and this month he is set to mark a painful anniversary.

The star has been married to wife Keely Shaye Smith since 2001 and together they share two sons, Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21.

Prior to his romance with Keely, however, Pierce was married to Australian actress Cassandra Harris. They welcomed one son together, Sean, and Pierce also adopted her two children, Charlotte and Chris, following the death of their own father, Dermot Harris, in 1986.

However, in December 1991, tragedy struck when Cassandra passed away at the age of 43 after battling ovarian cancer. Further adding to his heartbreak, Charlotte then died from the same disease on 28 June 2013.

This month will see the ninth anniversary of Charlotte's death – and Pierce will no doubt spend some time in quiet reflection remembering his daughter.

In September 2015, Pierce bravely opened up about his heartbreak as he took centre stage at the Stand Up To Cancer telecast.

"To watch someone you love have his or her life eaten away bit by bit by this insidious disease, that part of your sorrow becomes an indelible part of your psyche," he said. "I held the generous, strong beautiful hand of my first wife Cassie as ovarian cancer took her life too soon.

"Just last year, I held the hand of my funny, wonderful daughter Charlotte, before she too died from this wretched inherited disease."

More recently, in candid interview with Gentleman's Journal for their Summer 2021edition, Pierce again touched upon his family.

"I cherish family very much. I cherish being a father. I did not grow up with a father figure or with a solid family," he divulged when asked why he likes to keep his children close.

"There was deep fracture, a certain isolation and an aloneness which wielded the wonderful power of my imagination. I had to get by on my own sensing and intuition. So I value and love the family."

