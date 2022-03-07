Pierce Brosnan reveals rarely-seen area of family home - stunned fans react The Bond star lives with wife Keely in Hawaii

Pierce Brosnan has shared a series of snapshots from his secret studio at his Hawaii home.

The 68-year-old actor has lived in the state with his wife Keely for a number of years now, and took to Instagram over the weekend to share a selection of photos with his fans.

Pierce can be seen in the images posing in his art studio, surrounded by a number of impressive paintings. “Garage studio… Malibu Totem’s and the holy dove with two paintng down by Paris,” he wrote.

Fans went wild for the personal post, with one noting: “Completely obsessed with the black and white one. My favorite I think of all time.” “Beautiful abstract self-portrait,” a second said, while a third said: “Your art reminds me of Picasso.”

Pierce shared a number of snapshots from inside his studio

While Pierce had forged a hugely successful career in the entertainment industry, he is also a talented artist. After he left school, the star initially pursued a career in art and began working as an illustrator. “I always wanted to be an artist, a painter. I started as a trainee artist in a small studio in South London,” he previously said.

After attending a theatre workshop, Pierce eventually abandoned his artwork to pursue an acting career – but took it up again in the late 1980s during his first wife Cassandra’s illness.

The star shares two sons with wife Keely

Pierce has been married to wife Keely since August 2011 and together they share two sons, Dylan, 25, and 21-year-old Paris.

The Irish actor is a proud father-of-five: he welcomed son Sean with his first wife, Cassandra Harris, and adopted her two children, Charlotte and Chris.

Pierce pictured with his first wife, Cassandra Harris

Tragically, Pierce lost both Cassandra and Charlotte to ovarian cancer. Cassandra passed away in 1991 at the age of 43. The couple had been married for 11 years. Charlotte later lost her life to the same disease in 2013.

