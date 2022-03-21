Pierce Brosnan shares incredible story with fans as he prepares for new role The 007 star recalled an extraordinary encounter

Pierce Brosnan has made some extraordinary connections over the course of his career.

He reflected on one such encounter in a new post shared with fans on Instagram as he prepares to take on a brand new role.

Pierce revealed he is currently in New Orleans working alongside Philip Noyce on their upcoming movie, Fast Charlie. "While out an about looking for a good pint of Guinness on St Patrick's Day I came across the home of Tennessee Williams in the French Quarter," he shared.

"I had the greatest honor to work with the man back in 1978 on one of his last plays, The Red Devil Battery Sign. I played Mc.Cabe. We opened at the Roundhouse Theatre in Chalk Farm North London. I was playing a gang member at the end of the play and understudying the role of Mc Cabe…

Pierce recalled his incredible story on Instagram

"At the end of the first week of rehearsals, the director David Leland asked me if I knew the role, yes, every line was burned in me," Pierce continued. "He said ok, hang by the phone. I got back to my flat in Bagleys Lane, Parsons Green at the end of the Kings Road. It was a Friday night summer's evening. The phone was ringing, David said come down to Sloane Square right now to read for Tennessee.

"The moment had arrived. Out the door as fast as I could run I went and waited for the bus. No bus, started walking playing the scene in my head. This is it, don't blow it. Waited for the bus again, got one and took it, then hit Friday night traffic. Playing the scene in my head, laser focus, bus crawling along, got off and started running.

American playwright Tennessee Williams died in 1983

"Got the job. Been running ever since. We transferred to the West End and closed after two weeks. Tennessee sent me a telegram on opening night at The Roundhouse, 'Thank God for you dear boy, love Tennessee Williams.' It's on my studio wall, treasured in a golden frame. Time to write the memoirs."

Fans loved the shared memory, with one telling Pierce: "What a beautiful story. You will have lots of readers for your memoirs…!!!"

A second wrote: "Those are the moments & words you remember for life & which are engraved into your heart forever... It's always important not to forget the beginnings."

