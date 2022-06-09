Jennifer Aniston teases incredible new project with Marvel actor Sebastian Stan

Jennifer Aniston has promised to bring back the romantic comedy, teasing that she will star in a new film with Marvel actor Sebastian Stan.

The two spoke for a special Actors on Actors interview for Variety, and the Pam & Tommy actor revealed: "If I could live in Notting Hill the movie, forever, I would. There were a lot of those movies that were great."

Jennifer then teased: "Why do they have such a bad rap these days? Because wouldn’t it be fun to do one? Do you want to do it?"

"I would do one in a second with you," he replied, laughing as they continued their conversation. However, Variety later shared that after the interview wrapped, they continued to plan the project, with the Friends actress asking if they should shoot in New York City, to which Sebastian shared that it could be "written very, very quickly" and Jennifer replied; "Great. We’re gonna do a romcom. So exciting. We’re bringing them back."

Jen has starred in some iconic romcoms, including Along Came Polly, Just Go With It, and The Object of my Affection.

Their interview wowed fans when it was released, and they revealed they were both on the cover. Jennifer looked radiant as she stunned in a gorgeous black dress that highlighted her toned legs.

Meanwhile Sebastian looked so dapper in an all-blue outfit consisting of a denim shirt-jacket and jeans.

Sebastian had high praise for Jennifer in his caption, as he wrote: "This was a moment that I'm still pinching myself about. Humbled and grateful to have met one of my favorite actors of all time.

"Thank you @jenniferaniston for being so generous and candid with me in our #ActorsOnActors talk and thank you @variety for making this dream come true. More to come this Thursday on variety.com."

Jennifer has worked with Adam Sandler in several romcoms

On his Instagram Stories, he also shared a small behind-the-scenes look of his interview with the Friends star.

Jennifer also had warm words for Sebastian as she shared the cover on her Instagram Stories and commented: "@imsebastianstan you are the sweetest. Love, love, LOVE sharing this special #actorsonactors."

