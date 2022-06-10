TikTok star Cooper Noriega has died at the age of 19 The teen was found in a parking lot

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has died at the age of 19. A GoFundMe page has been created by fans to help his family with the costs of the funeral, and to honor "his dream to help people with mental health and addiction".

"Cooper had many many goals for himself," the organizer wrote, revealing that the teen had planned to "open a rehab center" and to provide "help to people of all ages all around the world".

Cooper Noriega died at the age of 19

A Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner spokesperson confirmed to press outlets that Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene in Burbank on Thursday evening. His cause of death has been deferred.

"Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination," the spokesperson added.

Hearing about Cooper Noriega is so sad, 19 is so young like practically a baby in my eyes. R.I.P to him people need to pay close attention and help these kids with their mental health," shared one fan on social media.

"Cooper Noriega dying at such a young age is the most devastating thing. He was never afraid to be open with the many things he has faced and the struggles he has gone through. I'm so devastated after finding this out, rest in peace Cooper," added another.

Cooper recently set up a Discord server for mental health

Cooper has almost two million followers on the social media platform, and just days prior to his death created a Discord server for mental health awareness.

"If you're really into getting your emotions out, or whatever, come join. I created [the server] because of how much I love you guys and how much I struggle with it myself,' he shared with fans.

"I would like to use the influence I've been given to create a space built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness. One of the many things I've learnt while struggling with addiction was that surrounding yourself with negative people will only bring you down."

