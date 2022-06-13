Michelle Keegan in floods of tears over emotional reunion The star was overcome with emotion

Michelle Keegan confessed she was in floods of tears on Monday as she was reunited with her adorable pup Pip after she jetted off for a new adventure in Australia last month.

The star took to her Instagram to share the emotional reunion with her 5.9 million followers - and while it didn't happen in person, Michelle opted for the next best thing.

On her Stories, Michelle posted a screenshot of a facetime conversation which saw her chihuahua Pip front and centre of the conversation. Over Michelle's face, the star put a crying face emoji.

Captioning the photo she wrote: "Me," with a white arrow pointing up to the emotional emoji.

Michelle facetimed Pip

Pip isn't Michelle's only furry friend as she also has an adorable sausage dog called Phoebe.

Despite the tears, the star has been making strides down under whilst filming for brand new period drama Ten Pound Poms.

Whilst her acting career is thriving so is Michelle's new bikini brand, Ofila Bee, which she unveiled to fans last week on Instagram.

The Our Girl actress announced the launch of the new range with a selection of fabulous photos from the collection, and captioning the post, shared the heartwarming inspiration behind the brand's name.



Michelle is besotted by her pups

The 35-year-old penned: "So this has been over 2 YEARS in the making…I can't believe it's finally launch day!! I've always wanted to create my very own swimwear range that everybody feels comfortable in but with a twist.

"The name 'Orfila Bee' is so special to me as Orfila was my Grandma's maiden name and she remains one of my biggest influences in my life. The 'Bee' is to represent the city in which I was proudly born and raised in."

In one of the stunning shots, Michelle was modelling a piece from the range and donned a white bandeau bikini which she paired with a black fedora and a simple coin pendant.



Michelle's career is thriving

Her iconic chestnut tresses were styled in sultry waves and as for makeup, the star kept things very natural with an elegant nude lipstick.

Friends of the Brassic star couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting career move. Vicky Pattison replied: "Looks beautiful hunny," with five heart-eye emojis.

Sister-in-law Jess Wright also weighed in on the exciting news and left three emojis: applauding hands and two red love hearts.

