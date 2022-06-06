Michelle Keegan teases fans with swimwear photo on exciting launch week The actress has once again dipped her toes into fashion

Michelle Keegan shared some exciting news with her 5.8 million Instagram followers on Monday. Taking to the social media platform, the actress teased the unveiling of her new swimwear brand, Orfila Bee, which is set to launch on Tuesday.

Giving fans a sneak peek into the collection, the Our Girl star shared an image taken from the swimwear brand's Instagram page. The post featured a stunning model wearing a wrap-around halter-neck bikini along with the caption: "1 day to go, are you ready?⁠"

The swimwear brand promises designs "inspired by the wanderlust of sun-soaked days and balmy tropical nights". We can't wait to see her creations!

The revelation comes after Michelle celebrated her 35th birthday in Australia with her husband, Mark Wright. Taking to his Instagram account, Mark shared an adorable photo of the duo enjoying an evening drink at sea.

Wearing a white bandeau dress and matching headband, Michelle looked radiant as she enjoyed her pina colada cocktail alongside her beau, Mark.

Michelle teased the launch of her swimwear brand

The Brassic actress flew Down Under to film for a new BBC drama series entitled Ten Pound Poms. The six-part series charts a group of British emigrants as they escape post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world.

Last week the actress gave fans a rare insight into her first week with a slew of envy-inducing snaps. It seems Michelle has been keeping busy as she shared some behind-the-scenes photos on set, at the beach, and visiting a vibrant flower market.

The actress has been enjoying her time Down Under

She captioned the post: "My 1st week down unda."

Her fans were quick to heap praise on the actress, with one commenting: "My girl your hair looks so cute!!!!"

Another added: "So proud of you, go and smash it."

A third penned: "Really looking forward to this next assignment of yours."

