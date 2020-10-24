Michelle Keegan shares update on adorable pet dog Phoebe after health scare The actress took to Instagram

Michelle Keegan's beloved pet pooch Phoebe is back in good health following a scary trip to the vet at the beginning of the week.

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a gorgeous photo of herself on a dog walk, and little Phoebe seemed to be back to her bouncy self.

In the picture, Phoebe and Michelle's second dog, Pip, could be seen surrounded by autumnal trees as they enjoyed a crisp walk, with Michelle sporting a stylish beige puffer, black leggings, trainers and a baseball hat.

We're so happy to see the adorable dachshund back on her feet!

The actress shared a startling post on social media on Monday, revealing that Phoebe had been rushed to the vet after eating a flapjack full of raisons.

Phoebe looked as happy as Larry!

Michelle also told her fans how toxic currants are for dogs, warning other pet owners to steer clear.

"WARNING. Please don't feed your dog raisins, grapes or any foods containing these they're TOXIC to dogs," she wrote on Instagram.

Michelle shared the post on Instagram

"Luckily I knew this and when I saw an empty flapjack wrapper & my dog licking her lips I knew exactly what had happened.

"I immediately rang my vet and they told me to bring her in RIGHT AWAY so they could give her an injection to make her vomit."

Three hours later, Michelle revealed that her pet Phoebe was feeling "a little nauseous and a little sorry for herself", but expressed her gratitude following the mad rush to the vets.

"The most expensive flapjack I have ever bought," she joked.

Michelle shares Phoebe and Pip, who is a chihuahua, with her husband Mark Wright, and often posts the most heart-melting snaps of the two pets on her social media pages.

